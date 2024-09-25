GB police to receive training in Xinjiang to boost CPEC security

GILGIT - Both Gilgit-Baltistan and Xinjiang play critical roles in the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC offers significant economic opportunities for both Pakistan and China, but also presents security challenges.

Under a bilateral agreement between Pakistan and China, residents of Gilgit-Baltistan can travel to Xinjiang without obtaining a traditional visa. Instead, they are required to obtain a special pass or permit. This visa-free arrangement has simplified travel and promoted economic exchange between the two regions.

The trade route through Khunjerab Pass has witnessed considerable growth in recent years, thanks in part to improved border management and security measures. This has facilitated trade and reduced smuggling, leading to a positive impact on the economies of both Gilgit-Baltistan and Xinjiang.

The growing trade through Khunjerab Pass has created new opportunities for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. With increased economic activity and improved infrastructure, there is a rising demand for goods and services in the region. This has led to a surge in business opportunities for local entrepreneurs and traders.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has recently met with a Chinese delegation led by Minister for Political and Legal Affairs Chen Mingguo. During the meeting, it was agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including counter-terrorism, cross-border cooperation through Khunjerab Pass, anti-smuggling, and anti-narcotics efforts. Pakistan-China relations, particularly with Xinjiang, and matters of mutual interest were discussed. It was agreed to conduct joint police and paramilitary forces exercises in either Gilgit-Baltistan or Xinjiang and to train Gilgit-Baltistan police officers at the Xinjiang Police Academy.

While talking to The Nation, Dr Faqeer Muhammad, Director of the China Study Centre at KIU GB said, investing in joint police trainings will strengthen security cooperation and create a more stable environment for the implementation of CPEC. These trainings will help address the security challenges facing the corridor and ensure its long-term success.

DIG Police Gilgit-Baltistan, Sultan Faisal, said joint trainings will improve communication and cooperation between the security forces of both Gilgit-Baltistan and Xinjiang. By training together, police officers will develop a shared understanding of each other’s procedures, equipment, and tactics. This will help strengthen bilateral security cooperation and make it more effective.

As CPEC continues to evolve, the need for strong security cooperation between Pakistan and China becomes increasingly important. By investing in joint police training and other security initiatives, both countries can address the challenges facing CPEC and ensure its long-term success.