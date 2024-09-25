Hafiz Naeemur Rehman offers to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has expressed his willingness to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over military action.

Speaking at the Tribal Peace Jirga in Peshawar, Rehman criticized the United States for promoting terrorism in the tribal areas and stressed that Afghan soil should not be used against Pakistan. He urged constitutional governance in all institutions to ensure peaceful resolutions to tribal conflicts.

Highlighting the need for education, healthcare, and employment in tribal regions, Rehman warned that force alone cannot maintain control. He called on the Pakistani government to prioritize negotiations with the Afghan Taliban, offering JI’s support in facilitating these talks as a path toward peace for both nations.