Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman offers to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman offers to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan
Web Desk
8:39 PM | September 25, 2024
National

Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has expressed his willingness to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over military action.

Speaking at the Tribal Peace Jirga in Peshawar, Rehman criticized the United States for promoting terrorism in the tribal areas and stressed that Afghan soil should not be used against Pakistan. He urged constitutional governance in all institutions to ensure peaceful resolutions to tribal conflicts.

Highlighting the need for education, healthcare, and employment in tribal regions, Rehman warned that force alone cannot maintain control. He called on the Pakistani government to prioritize negotiations with the Afghan Taliban, offering JI’s support in facilitating these talks as a path toward peace for both nations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1727238685.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024