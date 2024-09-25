Wednesday, September 25, 2024
ICT admin nabs 11 shopkeepers on violating official price list

APP
September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Tuesday arrested 11 shopkeepers on violating official price list of essential commodities in fruits and vegetables’ market of the federal capital. According to the ICT administration spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Pothohar, Aneeq Anwar led a price inspection of essential goods in a recent operation directed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the citizens to pay the cost of vegetables and fruits as per the notified rate list.

 The magistrates and authorities concerned should take action against those violating the official price list, he added.

Operations are underway against price hike, professional beggars, illegal petrol filling agencies, unauthorized Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling stations and others on a daily basis.

PU VC chalks out policy to run university

APP

