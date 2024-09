IESCO issues power shutdown programme

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work. According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Alipur, Athal, Shahpur, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu I & II Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, PAECHS, Old Rawat, CWO, Sparco, DHA Homes, Basali, Pind Jatla, Old Kalar, Morgah, New Kliam, Old Kliam, Jhata Hatial, Gumti, Jarrar Camp, Khasala, Qureshiabad, Gurja I, Hayal, Gulistan Fatima, Ranyal, Murat, MES, PAF, Pindi Board, Parkview, Fuji Foundation, Mehboob Shaheed, Mohra Nagyal, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar, AOWHS, Zaraj I&II, Zeta-I, IST, Dhok Awan, Mohra Nagyal Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Officer Colony, Lakho Road, Farooq Azam Road, Shams Colony, Katarian, Holy Family, F Block, Bani Feeders, Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sahat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Paswal, Shakradra, Masood Shaheed, Jhelum Circle, Akram Shaheed, Zubair Shaheed, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachhari, Abbaspura, Pakhwal, F-9 Chak Daulat, Jakhar, Industrial, Boren, F-2 Chipboard, F-10 Kala Base Feeders, Chakwal Circle, CS Shah, Dandut, Dhoda Feeders and surrounding areas.