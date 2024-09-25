Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IHC halts release of MDCAT results by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University

IHC halts release of MDCAT results by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University
Web Desk
10:50 PM | September 25, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University to suspend the release of MDCAT results until further notice.

In a three-page written ruling, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir instructed that the results must not be announced at this time. The court was informed by 4:30 p.m. that the results had not been published.

The additional attorney general has been directed to inform the university about the stay order, and notices have been issued to all relevant parties, including the Ministry of Health, ahead of a hearing scheduled for September 26.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1727238685.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024