IHC halts release of MDCAT results by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered to suspend the release of MDCAT results until further notice.

In a three-page written ruling, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir instructed that the results must not be announced at this time. The court was informed by 4:30 p.m. that the results had not been published.

The additional attorney general has been directed to inform the university about the stay order, and notices have been issued to all relevant parties, including the Ministry of Health, ahead of a hearing scheduled for September 26.