IHC seeks details of cases against Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the respondents for providing details of all cases filed against Bushra Bibi.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, who heard the case, removed the Register Office’s objections on the plea. Advocate Faisal Farid Choudhary represented Bushra Bibi in the court. After issuing notices to the respondents seeking the cases details, the court adjourned the case till Friday. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices and sought explanation from the officials concerned by October 1, regarding the reappointment of Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition of Dr Dil Nawaz Khan, Associate Professor at Islamia College Peshawar, challenging Dr Mukhtar’s reappointment terming it in violation of rules set by the HEC Ordinance. The petitioner’s lawyer pleaded the court that under Section 6(5) of the HEC Ordinance, the chairman could not be reappointed without participating in a competitive process. He pointed out that a public advertisement was issued to fill the position, but the process was suddenly halted. Soon after, the government announced Dr. Mukhtar’s reappointment, which was unlawful, he added. However, the court issued notices to the relevant parties, and sought response to address petition by October 1.