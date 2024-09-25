Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IHC seeks details of cases against Bushra Bibi

IHC seeks answers in HEC chairman’s reappointment case

IHC seeks details of cases against Bushra Bibi
NEWS WIRE
September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the respondents for providing details of all cases filed against Bushra Bibi.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, who heard the case, removed the Register Office’s objections on the plea.  Advocate Faisal Farid Choudhary represented Bushra Bibi in the court. After issuing notices to the respondents seeking the cases details, the court adjourned the case till Friday. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices and sought explanation from the officials concerned by October 1, regarding the reappointment of Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition of Dr Dil Nawaz Khan, Associate Professor at Islamia College Peshawar, challenging Dr Mukhtar’s reappointment terming it in violation of rules set by the HEC Ordinance. The petitioner’s lawyer pleaded the court that under Section 6(5) of the HEC Ordinance, the chairman could not be reappointed without participating in a competitive process. He pointed out that a public advertisement was issued to fill the position, but the process was suddenly halted. Soon after, the government announced Dr. Mukhtar’s reappointment, which was unlawful, he added. However, the court issued notices to the relevant parties, and sought response to address petition by October 1.

CM Maryam directs early completion of formalities to establish Enforcement & Regulatory Authority

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1727238685.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024