Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IHC serves notices in plea against banning protests in capital

IHC serves notices in plea against banning protests in capital
NEWS WIRE
September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a plea against banning the protests in Federal Capital without  permission. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who heard the case,  also issued a notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan for assistance into the matter.  The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance before the court that a peaceful protest was the right of every citizen and it should not be banned. The chief justice remarked that the public gathering were conditional to certain permissions and a certain place was used to be fixed for the purpose even in Europe, including the United Kingdom. The court adjourned the case for two weeks while serving notices to the respondents.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1727238685.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024