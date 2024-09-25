Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

India confirms first mpox case in current outbreak

NEWS WIRE
September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

KERALA  -  India has reported its first case with the new mpox strain that has triggered a public health emergency alert by the World Health Organization (WHO), Reuters reports. Called clade 1b, the new variant is highly-transmissible and has been linked to the mpox outbreak in Africa.  According to media reports, the strain has been detected in a 38-year-old man from the southern state of Kerala who returned from Dubai recently. Mpox, previously known as monkey pox, is a contagious virus that can cause painful skin lesions. The WHO declared mpox, which used to be called monkeypox, a public health emergency in Africa in August. Since then, the more dangerous variant of the virus has spread to countries outside the African continent, including Sweden, Thailand and Pakistan. On Tuesday, Health Ministry spokesperson Manisha Verma confirmed to Reuters that the mpox case reported in Kerala’s Malappuram district belonged to clade 1. The patient is being treated in a hospital and the people he came in contact with are being traced and monitored, authorities said. The district’s health officer said that about 29 friends and family members of the patient along with 37 passengers on board his flight were being monitored but none of them had exhibited any symptoms so far, the news agency reported.  In the last two years, India has reported more that 30 mpox cases caused by the older clade 2 strain, which is considered to be less infectious. Earlier this month, the mpox strain was detected in a man from northern Haryana state, who was admitted in hospital for a few days. Mpox spreads from animals to humans and between people through close contact with someone who is infected - including through sex, skin-to-skin contact and talking or breathing close to another person. It can cause symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and lesions across the body. If left untreated, mpox can be deadly.

SU completes server upgradation work: Spokesperson

The federal government has issued an advisory to all states, asking them to be vigilant for potential mpox cases.

Around 35 laboratories across the country have been designated for testing suspected mpox cases.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1727154792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024