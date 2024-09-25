Israel launches new strikes on Lebanon after 558 martyred

BEIRUT/ UNITED NATIONS - Israel announced dozens of new air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon Tuesday, a day after 558 people, including 50 children, were killed in the deadliest bombardment since a devastating war in 2006. Israel’s overnight strikes on southern Lebanon came after it said it had killed a “large number” of fighters when it hit about 1,600 suspected Hezbollah targets around the country.

Hezbollah said Tuesday it had launched volleys of missiles at Israeli military bases, hours after 180 of its projectiles and an unmanned aerial vehicle crossed into Israeli airspace, sending people in the city of Haifa running for shelter.

The Israeli military said more than 50 projectiles were fired into northern Israel in less than 10 minutes on Tuesday morning, most of which were intercepted. It said it had carried out more strikes during the morning targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. In Lebanon, Monday’s raids killed 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, according to Health Minister Firass Abiad. “The vast majority, if not all of those killed in yesterday’s attacks were unarmed people in their homes,” he said. The United Nations said tens of thousands of Lebanese had fled their homes since Monday, in the face of the intensifying Israeli bombardment.

“Tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes yesterday and overnight, and the numbers continue to grow,” UN refugee agency spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said, adding that “the toll on civilians is unacceptable”.

“It was a day of terror,” 41-year-old housewife Thuraya Harb told AFP at a makeshift centre for displaced families in Beirut after fleeing her home in south Lebanon.

“I didn’t want to leave my home, but the children were scared,” the mother of four said, adding that the family fled “with nothing but the clothes on our backs”. Longtime foes Hezbollah and Israel have been locked in near-daily cross-border exchanges of fire for nearly a year, since Palestinian group Hamas staged an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7. Hezbollah, which has been fighting Israel for decades, and other groups in the region have been drawn into the violence.

Monday’s bombardment of Lebanon was by far the largest and deadliest, not just in the past year, but since the Israel-Hezbollah war in the summer of 2006. That war killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, most of them soldiers, and devastated large swathes of Hezbollah’s strongholds. The UN chief warned world leaders on Tuesday that Lebanon was on “the brink” as clashes escalated between Israel and Hezbollah ahead of US President Joe Biden’s final appearance at the global body’s signature annual event.

The gathering of dozens of world leaders, the high point of the diplomatic calendar, comes as Lebanese authorities say Israeli strikes killed 558 people -- 50 of them children. “We should all be alarmed by the escalation. Lebanon is at the brink,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. As world leaders gathered in Manhattan for the annual flurry of speeches and face-to-face diplomacy, UN Security Council member France called Monday for an emergency meeting on the crisis engulfing the Middle East. As the toll in Lebanon climbed, focus shifted away from the situation in Gaza, and the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell warned “we are almost in a full-fledged war.”

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, again warned against a full-blown ground invasion of Lebanon, with a senior US official promising to bring “concrete” ideas for de-escalation to the UN this week. It is unclear what progress can be made to defuse the situation in Lebanon as efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, which Israel has relentlessly pounded since October 2023, have come to nothing.

Guterres cautioned against “the possibility of transforming Lebanon (into) another Gaza.”

Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group think tank said he expected many leaders to “warn that the UN will become irrelevant globally if it cannot help make peace.”

More than 100 heads of state and government are scheduled to speak during the UN’s centerpiece event, which will run until Monday.