KMU announces results of MDCAT 2024

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University Peshawar has officially announced the results of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024.

Muhammad Mudassar from The Quaid-e-Azam International Model College, Swabi, and Fatima Zahra from Jinnah Jamia Public School and College, Haripur, jointly secured first position with 194 marks each. Muhammad Huzail of Quaid-e-Azam College Mardan and Waheedullah of Government College No 1 DI Khan secured the second position jointly with 193 marks.

The third position was secured by a group of students, including Hamza Ali from Army Public School and Degree College Peshawar, Kanwal Akhtar from Jinnah College for Women Peshawar, Shan Waheed from Government College Peshawar, Zobia Anas from Peshawar Model Degree College for Women, Abdullah from Concordia College Nowshera, Mujtaba Ahsan from Bright Vision Model School and College Haripur, Amna Riaz from Tameer-e-Watan Public School and College Mansehra, and Azam Khan from Abbottabad Public School and College, all with 192 marks each.

Out of a total of 42,329 registered candidates, 41,671 appeared for the test. The test, consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions, required a minimum of 55% marks for MBBS and 50% for BDS admissions, in accordance with PMDC regulations.

According to the details, 670 students scored between 181 and 200 marks (1.61%), 4,925 students scored between 161 and 180 marks (11.82%), 5,951 students scored between 141 and 160 marks (14.28%), 6,283 students scored between 121 and 140 marks (15.08%), 6,689 students scored between 100 and 120 marks (16.05%), and 17,153 students scored below 100 marks (41.16%). The success rate among students from government colleges was 42%, with 3,816 students declared successful.

The Vice Chancellor of KMU, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, expressed his satisfaction with the prompt release of the results within 48 hours of the test. “Our team worked tirelessly to ensure timely and transparent results. The smooth conduct of the MDCAT was a national responsibility, and I am proud of the KMU team for delivering on this task with utmost dedication,” said Dr Zia-ul-Haq.

He extended his congratulations to the successful candidates and their families, thanking the PMDC, provincial and federal government institutions, and KMU staff for their efforts in making the MDCAT 2024 a success.