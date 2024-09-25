Lahore faces hot, humid weather with high global pollution ranking

The weather in Lahore is expected to remain hot today, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicting temperatures ranging from a minimum of 27°C to a maximum of 38°C. As of now, the temperature in the city is recorded at 29°C.

Humidity levels in Lahore have reached 77%, and wind speeds are currently at 8 km/h. In addition to the heat, Lahore ranked second in the world for pollution, with an average smog level of 179, according to the Meteorological Department.

Across Pakistan, the PMD has forecast hot and humid conditions for most regions over the next 24 hours. However, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in isolated areas of Kashmir and its surroundings later tonight. The prevailing weather pattern is attributed to continental air over much of the country.

On Tuesday, Bhakkar and Nokkundi recorded the highest temperatures in the country, reaching 43°C. Hot and humid conditions are likely to continue for the foreseeable future.