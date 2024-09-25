Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Lahore High Court to hear PTI’s plea for Rawalpindi public rally tomorrow

Web Desk
4:45 PM | September 25, 2024
The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench has scheduled a hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea seeking permission to hold a public gathering in Rawalpindi.

In its plea, PTI has named the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, City Police Officer (CPO), Home Department, and Provincial Government as respondents. The party aims to hold the rally at either Liaquat Bagh or Bhaata Chowk and has informed the district administration of its security concerns.

PTI has alleged that the government is using state machinery to suppress its voice and requested the court to prevent the police from arresting party workers and leaders ahead of the rally. The court will hear the plea tomorrow (September 26).

Earlier, PTI leaders submitted an application to the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner, requesting an NoC to hold a public rally on September 28, citing constitutional rights to political activities.

