Lawyers guarantee political, constitutional stability, says Punjab Governor

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the lawyers’ community has always struggled to ensure political and constitutional stability in the country. Talking to a delegation of Faisalabad Bar Association led by President (PLF Punjab) Raheel Kamran Cheema during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he hailed role of the lawyers’ community in the restoration of democracy movement. The Governor Punjab further said that the People’s Party has never been a part of any illegal amendment and will never be a part of it. He said that every section of the society, including lawyers, has to play a positive role for the betterment of the country. The delegation of Faisalabad Bar Association apprised the Governor Punjab of the formation of a separate High Court Bench for Faisalabad Division and other issues faced by the Bar. The Governor Punjab assured the delegation to talk to the concerned quarters for the establishment of the High Court Bench. The delegation also invited the Governor Punjab to visit the Faisalabad Bar Association. The Governor accepted the delegation’s invitation to visit the Faisalabad Bar Association. The delegation comprised Information Secretary (PLF Punjab) Azim Hafeez, Member Punjab Bar Council Sardar Farooq Dogar, President of Bar Association, General Secretary and other members. During the meeting, Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Shehzad Saeed Cheema was also present.

Chinese university delegation visits PDMA office

A delegation from Central South University of China, including Professor Dr. Wu Lakshan and Dr. Syed Amir Mehmood from Punjab University, visited the PDMA office to discuss critical issues such as early warning systems, disaster risk reduction, and climate change impacts in Punjab. The delegation highlighted ongoing collaboration on advanced early warning systems, which aim to benefit not only Pakistan but also neighboring countries. Director General Irfan Ali Kathia provided insights into PDMA’s operations, emphasizing the importance of 24-hour communication across districts and the agency’s readiness for challenges like floods, dengue, droughts, and heat waves.

He noted that this year’s monsoon rains exceeded expectations but praised preemptive measures that ensured effective drainage and timely rescues. The delegation also shared updates on their risk assessment initiatives, with Dr. Lakshan noting that under the One Belt One Road project, efforts will be made to enhance disaster reduction systems in Pakistan. He acknowledged the significant threats posed by climate change, including glacier melting and increased lightning strikes, and committed to providing support to PDMA in mitigating these natural disasters.