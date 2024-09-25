Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Local leaders resolve school dispute in Sujawal

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA SUJAWAL
September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUJAWAL  -  A group of local community heads, led by Zulfiqar Ali Malkani, intervened at Government Primary School near Jati Town in Sujawal district to resolve an ongoing dispute between parents and the school’s head teacher, Ashraf Ali.

The dispute escalated when Ashraf Ali was manhandled by a group of goons and the father of a student. The student had complained to his parents about alleged misbehaviour by the teacher. Ashraf Ali revealed that the student was constantly absent from school, and his inquiry into the student’s persistent absence led to the dispute. The teacher has been serving at the school since 2009.

Following talks facilitated by Zulfiqar Malkani, the parents apologised to the teacher for their aggressive behaviour and presented traditional Sindhi Ajraks to commemorate the restoration of healthy ties between the teacher and parents. Both the teacher and parents refuted any political interference, attributing the clash to a heat-of-the-moment reaction.

Meanwhile, Zulfiqar Malkani and officials from the teacher association vowed to collaborate for the betterment of education in the area.

