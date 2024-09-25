Mansehra Jail inmates complete skill training

Aabbottabad - The first group of 20 inmates at Mansehra Jail has successfully completed a three-month vocational training programme, during which they learned to create beads, purses, rosaries, jewellery, and decorative items.

These products are now being showcased at the Prison Department’s display centres as part of a marketing initiative. The training, launched by the Prison Department in collaboration with civil society organisations, aims to equip inmates with skills that can help them earn a livelihood.

Speaking at the completion ceremony, Superintendent of Mansehra District Prison Nagina Mehsud explained that the goal of the training is to reintegrate inmates into their families and transform them into economically and psychologically resilient individuals.

Other notable attendees included Deputy Superintendent Jail Rashad Ahmed, Human Development Organisation (HDO) Director of Programmes Mohammad Ahsan Khan, and Assistant Superintendents Usman Ali, Farhan Khan, and Nisar Ali.

Nagina Mehsud highlighted the shift in prison philosophy from mere detention to reformation, stating that vocational training helps inmates return to society as reformed individuals.

She expressed hope that the training would enable the inmates to support their families and earn a better living post-release. Ahsan Khan, HDO’s Director of Programmes, elaborated on the training process, noting that poverty often leads to mental health issues and criminal behaviour.

He explained that the training programme is divided into three phases, with a total of 120 prisoners expected to complete the course over six months. These trained inmates will then pass on their skills to an additional 360 prisoners, supported by HDO.