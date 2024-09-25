Mashreq’s Climb2Change Mountain Expedition in Pakistan concludes with 1.72 tons of waste removed

KARACHI - Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has announced the successful conclusion of its mountain clean-up expeditions in Pakistan. The completion of the expedition in Pakistan is a historic milestone in Mashreq’s global journey to scale and clean up 14 of the world’s mightiest mountains, with the aim of reaching 7 peaks and the base camps of the remaining 7 mountains scale. The initiative falls under Climb2Change, Mashreq’s global initiative integrating the bank’s comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts and milestones.

From June to August 2024, Mashreq’s team – led by renowned climbers Maria Conceicao and Naila Kiani –undertook a rigorous 50-day expedition, actively engaging in cleaning up 16 mountain sites including two prominent peaks, K2 and Broad Peak base camp (K3), and the base camps at Goro2 and Concordia, to address the critical issue of mountain waste accumulation and ecological imbalance. The team successfully collected 1.727 tons (1,727 kilograms) of waste across 26 categories (from plastics to metals), including a wide range of items such as personal hygiene products, camping equipment, and discarded clothing. All waste was 100% processed,strictly adhering to Central Karakoram National Park and Pakistani waste management regulations.

A key highlight of the mission was the execution of one of the highest clean-ups ever recorded, conducted at Camp 3 on K2, an astounding 23,800 feet above sea level. This effort not only restored the pristine nature of these majestic peaks but also provided invaluable insights into the environmental challenges facing high-altitude ecosystems.

In addition to its environmental impact, the expedition benefited 47 local business and positively affected over 100 individuals, demonstrating Mashreq’s commitment to tangible social impact and to making a difference in the communities that it serves as part of the bank’s wider ESG efforts. In line with Mashreq’s dedication to fostering a sustainable corporate culture, Mashreq Pakistan employees participated in on-the-ground clean-up, contributing an impressive 180 hours of hands-on volunteering.

Muhammad Humayun Sajjad, CEO of Mashreq Pakistan, reflected on the expedition’s success saying:”The completion of the Climb2Change mountain clean-up expedition in Pakistan stands as a powerful testament to Mashreq’s unwavering commitment to sustainability,environmental conservation, and social impact. We take immense pride in the substantial and tangible environmental results we’ve achieved on our mountains, not just in removing waste but in actively fostering a culture of sustainability within our organization and the local communities where we operate.” He added, “This mission goes beyond cleaning these majestic peaks—it’s about raising awareness of the urgent need for climate action. There are alarming statistics that suggest that climate-related events, environmental degradation, and air pollution may cause Pakistan’s GDP to shrink by 18-20% by 2050. We call upon every Pakistani—whether as individuals, businesses, or policymakers—to join us in prioritizing climate action and building a more resilient, sustainable future for our nation.”

Naila Kiani, renowned Pakistani mountaineer and Climb2Change team member, shared her pride in having participated in this mission a Climb2Change Ambassador: “Climbing has always been about pushing my personal boundaries, but partnering with Mashreq for this initiative allowed me to transformthat passion into a force for environmental conservation. The Climb2Change mountain expedition has not only enabled the clean-up of iconic Pakistani peaks – it alsoservesas an inspiration for other individuals and organizations to collaborate and contribute positively to our planet. I hope it encourages more people to embark on their own journeys toward sustainability. Together, we can all Rise Responsibly.”

Maria Conceicao, international climber, philanthropist, and fellow Climb2Change team member, offered her perspective: “Becoming the first Portuguese woman to summit K2 during this expedition was a challenging yet rewarding experience. It underscored the power of teamwork and collective action. To me, the Climb2Change mountain clean-up initiative represents not just a personal achievement but a symbol of a broader environmental mission that I am proud to have partaken inand championed. We can all start our own Climb2Change initiatives to contribute to a more sustainable planet.”

These clean-up expeditions contributed in a meaningful way to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including notable contributions to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), SDG 15 (Life On Land), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Mashreq’s mountain clean-up expeditions, which cover regions including Nepal, Pakistan, Egypt and China (Tibet), aim to build awareness and promote recycling practices, waste reduction, and environmental preservation on a global scale, in line with Mashreq’s dedication to sustainability and making a positive difference in the world. These clean-up expeditions highlight Mashreq’s commitment to addressing global challenges through targeted, high-impact local initiatives.

As the Pakistan mountain clean-up expedition concludes, serving as a blueprint for how businesses can leverage their resources and influence to address critical environmental challenges,Mashreq extends an open invitation to corporations and institutions worldwide to join this transformative movement. Building on the resounding success of the Pakistan expedition, the initiative’s efforts will extend to reachEgypt, China (Tibet) in the coming months, targeting other iconic peaks and fragile ecosystems in this region.