Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls for consensus on constitutional amendment bill

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief, , emphasized that the constitutional amendment bill should be passed through mutual agreement among all political stakeholders.

He clarified that his support for the amendment was not for personal gain but for the greater good.

Reflecting on past political efforts, Fazlur Rehman mentioned that various stakeholders had rallied behind former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, though the outcome did not unfold as expected.

He also criticized the current political landscape in two provinces, claiming that religious parties gained power through manipulation.

According to him, the state’s authority has weakened in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and he urged the government to take action to ensure the safety and well-being of the people in these regions.