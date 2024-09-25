Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

MDCAT candidates stage protest against out of syllabus exam

INP
September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Medical university students gathered in Islamabad to protest against the Medical and Dental College Admission Test — MDCAT— alleging that the examination contained more than 20 questions that were outside the prescribed syllabus. The protesters questioned the exam’s fairness and the integrity of the assessment process and expressed their concerns, stating that the inclusion of questions not covered in their coursework significantly impacted their ability to perform well on the test. Protesters called for immediate action from educational authorities to address their grievances and ensure that future examinations adhere strictly to the syllabus.

======

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1727238685.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024