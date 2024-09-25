Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Ministry denies rumors of new Chief Justice appointment

Ministry denies rumors of new Chief Justice appointment
Web Desk
5:44 PM | September 25, 2024
National

The Ministry of Law has dismissed social media reports suggesting the appointment of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan, labeling the circulating notification as fake. In an official statement, the ministry clarified that the matter remains under review, with no appointment finalized yet.

The ministry urged the public to rely on verified information and warned against the spread of misinformation.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is set to retire on October 25, amid speculation of a possible law amendment to extend his service.

However, CJP Isa has already declined the proposal for an extension, quashing rumors of age limit reforms. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah is next in line to succeed him.

Web Desk

National

