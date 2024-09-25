Ministry denies rumors of new Chief Justice appointment

The Ministry of Law has dismissed social media reports suggesting the appointment of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as the new , labeling the circulating notification as fake. In an official statement, the ministry clarified that the matter remains under review, with no appointment finalized yet.

The ministry urged the public to rely on verified information and warned against the spread of misinformation.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is set to retire on October 25, amid speculation of a possible law amendment to extend his service.

However, CJP Isa has already declined the proposal for an extension, quashing rumors of age limit reforms. Justice Syed Manso or Ali Shah is next in line to succeed him.