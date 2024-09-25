Wednesday, September 25, 2024
NA granted authority to decide MNA Salary increases

Web Desk
8:42 PM | September 25, 2024
National

The National Assembly will now independently decide on salary and allowance increases for its members.

 According to cabinet division sources, the finance ministry’s role in approving raises for MPs has been abolished, and the National Assembly will handle such decisions directly.

Previously, the finance ministry was consulted for these matters.

In a related move, Senate Standing Committee on Finance Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla has proposed granting similar powers to the Senate to determine salary increases for its members.

Web Desk

National

