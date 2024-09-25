Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Nadra urges public to avoid unnecessary photocopies of ID documents

11:39 AM | September 25, 2024
The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has issued an advisory urging the public to refrain from making unnecessary photocopies of essential documents.

According to a spokesperson from Nadra, there is no requirement for photocopies of documents such as National Identity Cards (NICs), Family Registration Certificates (FRCs), and other documents issued by the authority.

“Citizens are not required to bring photocopies of documents like NICs, FRCs, and B-Forms when visiting Nadra offices. Instead, they should carry the original documents or simply the Nadra-issued number printed on the document,” the spokesperson clarified.

The advisory also emphasized the security risks associated with unnecessary photocopies, as these could be misused by unauthorized individuals. Nadra advises citizens to file any complaints via their official platform at https://complaints.nadra.gov.pk 

Nadra, originally established as the National Database Organization (NDO) under the Ministry of Interior in 1998, was merged with the Directorate General of Registration (DGR) on March 10, 2000, forming the independent corporate body it is today.

Nadra has gained international recognition for its contributions to identity management, e-governance, and secure document solutions, helping to mitigate identity theft and safeguard the interests of both its clients and the public.

Newsletter Subscription

