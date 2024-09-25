NC completes Provincial Elections, targets to restore elected PFF setup by December

The (PFF) (NC) has successfully completed the Provincial and Territorial Elections, marking a significant step towards restoring elected football governance under FIFA and AFC oversight.

Chairperson of the PFF NC, Haroon Ahmed Malik, announced that the final electoral process, including the formation of the PFF Congress, is expected to be completed by December 15, 2024, in full compliance with FIFA regulations.

Addressing the media alongside NC member Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, Malik emphasized the importance of these elections in fulfilling the PFF NC’s mandate. "The are a key milestone in our roadmap to restore democratic football governance in Pakistan. From the outset, we ensured a fair and transparent process, beginning with the historic scrutiny of clubs, followed by District elections, and culminating in the . The football community’s trust and participation have been invaluable throughout this journey."

The scrutiny of clubs, conducted through the All Pakistan District Championship (APDC), was a crucial step in ensuring that only genuine stakeholders were involved in the electoral process. Malik highlighted that this phase was fundamental to validating club participation and ensuring the transparency of the entire electoral process.

Beyond the elections, the NC Chairman praised the broader achievements of the PFF NC. "In addition to our core mandate, the NC has shown strong leadership in managing Pakistan football’s operations. This includes hosting the men's national team’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, ensuring the national women’s team’s participation in international and domestic tournaments, organizing futsal events, and conducting essential courses for coaches and referees. These initiatives reflect our commitment to developing football at all levels in Pakistan."

NC Member Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar outlined the next key steps in the committee’s roadmap, highlighting two critical tasks: the formation of the PFF Congress, which is vital for establishing a representative and effective football governing body, and the elections for the PFF Executive Committee, marking the final phase of the normalization process to restore full governance to elected officials.

Shahid Khokhar also expressed his appreciation for the community and highlighted the celebrations held in honor of their success in the district and .The NC Chief and the members thanked the football community and the media for their support and cooperation throughout this journey.

In response to a query regarding the bans imposed on former officials by the PFF Disciplinary Committee, Haroon Malik clarified: "The complete details of the banned officials have been submitted to both the FIFA and AFC. The decision was made solely by the PFF Disciplinary Committee, and the PFF had no involvement in this process. All the judicial outcomes are duly reported to FIFA and the AFC."

When asked about the timeline for completing the final elections process, the NC Chairman said: "The PFF Congress will be conducted by FIFA regulations, and we aim to finalize everything by December 15, 2024. As for my role, if FIFA entrusts me with further responsibilities, I will be ready to accept them."

In response to another query, PFF NC member M Shahid Niaz Khokhar said: "We have already made significant contributions to Pakistan football, serving in a highly professional manner. As for as FIFA is concerned, it will remain an honour to serve it in any capacity. In future, our response would be dependent on how the new PFF asks us to help them. Surely, we would like to contribute towards the betterment of football in Pakistan."