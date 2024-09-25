Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

OGDCL announces significant gas discovery in Khairpur, Sindh

OGDCL announces significant gas discovery in Khairpur, Sindh
Web Desk
3:30 PM | September 25, 2024
National

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a new gas discovery in the Akhiro-1 exploratory well, located in Sindh’s Khairpur district. The news was shared in a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The successful discovery was made by the Sawan South Joint Venture, which includes OGDCL, United Energy Pakistan Limited, Government Holding Private Limited, and Sindh Energy Holding Limited. The Akhiro-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 12,442 feet, and testing revealed promising results, producing approximately 10 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas. The wellhead flowing pressure was recorded at 4,000 pounds per square inch, indicating substantial gas output capacity.

This discovery is expected to significantly enhance Pakistan’s energy sector and meet the growing demand for indigenous energy resources.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1727238685.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024