OGDCL announces significant gas discovery in Khairpur, Sindh

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a new gas discovery in the Akhiro-1 exploratory well, located in Sindh’s Khairpur district. The news was shared in a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The successful discovery was made by the Sawan South Joint Venture, which includes OGDCL, United Energy Pakistan Limited, Government Holding Private Limited, and Sindh Energy Holding Limited. The Akhiro-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 12,442 feet, and testing revealed promising results, producing approximately 10 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas. The wellhead flowing pressure was recorded at 4,000 pounds per square inch, indicating substantial gas output capacity.

This discovery is expected to significantly enhance Pakistan’s energy sector and meet the growing demand for indigenous energy resources.