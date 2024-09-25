Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem vows to pass on javelin skills to youth

Our Staff Reporter
September 25, 2024
LAHORE   -  Paris Olympic gold medalist and Pakistan’s renowned javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem expressed his commitment to training the country’s youth in the art of javelin throw.

Arshad shared his vision during a meeting with Director General Sports Punjab, Pervez Iqbal, at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Accompanied by his coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, Arshad Nadeem received praise from Pervez Iqbal, who hailed him as a true national hero and role model. “Arshad Nadeem has brought great distinction to Pakistan on the international stage,” said Iqbal. “His remarkable achievements have made the entire nation proud.”

During the meeting, Pervez Iqbal also announced that a state-of-the-art Arshad Nadeem Stadium will be developed in Arshad’s hometown, Mian Channu. “We are confident that this venue will serve as a hub for nurturing future medal-winning athletes, following in Arshad’s footsteps,” he added.

The Director General further elaborated on Sports Board Punjab’s commitment to promoting sports, revealing plans for the upcoming Khelta Punjab Games, which aim to foster sports culture and identify talented players from across the province. “A total of Rs 10 crores in prize money will be distributed among the top-performing athletes in these games,” Iqbal noted.

Arshad Nadeem, acknowledging the pivotal role played by Sports Board Punjab in his journey to the top, said, “Sports Board Punjab has always extended crucial support for my preparation and participation in the Olympics and other international competitions. Their backing has been instrumental in my success.”

He went on to express his dedication to sharing his knowledge with the younger generation. “I am committed to teaching my javelin throw skills and techniques to young athletes. My services are available to Sports Board Punjab to help develop future sports stars,” said the Olympic champion, emphasizing his desire to contribute to the growth of sports in Pakistan.

