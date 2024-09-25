Pak Army making all possible efforts for welfare of youth

Pakistan Army is making all possible efforts for the welfare of students and youth.

Al-Baraq E-Business Center established in Okara Cantt as per the vision of the Army Chief, has led to earning through e-learning and e-business skills development.

Since January 24, one hundred and forty students have been mentored and they have individually earned over three thousand dollars.

More than fifteen companies have been launched by the alumni of Al Barq E-Business Center which are being linked with national and international companies for further development.