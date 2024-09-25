Pakistan, Belarus ink textile MoU at 7th Session of JMC

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of textile industry. The 7th Session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) was held in Islamabad. The JMC was hosted by Ministry of Economic Affairs, and co-chaired by Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Pakistan side. From the Belarusian side, Aleksei Kushnarenko, Minister for Energy, was the co-chair.

The session opened with welcome remarks from Muhammad Humair Karim, Special Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Minister for Commerce (Pak Co-chair) who congratulated both countries on the commencement of the JMC. Following this, the Minister for Energy for Belarus (Belarus Co-chair) gave his opening remarks. In his welcome speech, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan extended a warm welcome to Minister Kushnarenko and the Belarusian delegation. He emphasized upon the need for trade diversification and increase in current trade volume between the two countries. He highlighted the significant potential for growth, especially in sectors like textiles and automotive manufacturing. The minister extended his invitation to Belarusian investors in the field of agriculture machinery, automobiles, textiles to explore opportunities in Pakistan under the assistance of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Belarusian Minister of Energy Aleksei Kushnarenko emphasized that the Joint Ministerial Commission is the seminal forum for enhancing the trade relations of the two nations. He expressed his commitment to ensuring Belarus’s cooperation with Pakistan across key sectors such as heavy machinery industries, agriculture, textiles and automobiles. He expressed his satisfaction at the technical discussions carried out by both sides in these key sectors and emphasized that this session will pave the way for charting tangible goals on both sides. The opening session was followed by technical sessions led by the Special Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, M Humair Karim. Detailed discussions were held on specific agenda items pertaining to trade & commerce, banking, industries & production, transportation, agriculture, health, education, science & technology, and tourism. The sessions included comments from relevant line ministries from both Pakistan and Belarus.

Both sides agreed on key decisions in the trade sector including efforts for trade diversification and an in-principle agreement on the Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation (2025-2027). In the sector of industries and agriculture, both sides agreed on transfer of agriculture technology from Belarus to Pakistan by establishing Belarusian agricultural machinery manufacturing plants in Pakistan and creation of JVs of high-tech Belarusian companies with Pakistani companies. In the field of automobiles, both sides agreed to explore the possibility of Public-Private Partnership with Minsk Automobile Plant, Belarus. Protocol of the discussions held and decisions taken during the JMC was also signed by the two sides. The JMC concluded with a commitment to continue the close coordination between the two countries and signing of major agreements during the upcoming high-level visits of the Prime Minister of Belarus for the SCO Summit (October, 2024) and President of Belarus in Pakistan (November, 2024). Meanwhile, in a significant meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, Belarusian Minister for Energy Aleksei Kushnarenko was warmly welcomed by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema. The meeting aimed to strengthen economic ties and enhance collaboration between the two nations. Minister Cheema expressed his gratitude to Minister Kushnarenko for participating in the 7th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to implementing the decisions made during the session. He highlighted the advantages of Belarusian agricultural technology for Pakistan’s agriculture-dependent economy and welcomed the Belarusian delegation’s assurance of full support in this sector. In a promising development, the Belarusian delegates offered electric buses to Pakistan. Minister Cheema responded positively, expressing keen interest in the project, which aligns with Pakistan’s goals for sustainable transport solutions.

Both ministers also commended the recent signing of MoUs related to the textile industry, marking a pivotal step in fostering bilateral cooperation. Minister Cheema extended an invitation to Belarusian investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), assuring them of a secure investment environment. Looking ahead, Minister Cheema noted the upcoming visits of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and President Zardari to Belarus, indicating that these visits would further enhance economic cooperation between the two nations. This meeting underscores the growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus, with a shared commitment to mutual development and prosperity.