Pakistan storms into semi-finals of SAFF U17 Championship 2024

Pakistan's U17 football team advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 in Bhutan after a commanding 5-1 victory over Sri Lanka in their final group match.

Subhan Kareem opened the scoring for Pakistan in the 20th minute, giving his team a 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later, Mohammad Talha doubled the advantage, making it 2-0. Subhan struck again in the 36th minute, netting his second goal of the match, putting Pakistan ahead 3-0 at halftime.

Sri Lanka’s defense faltered at the start of the second half, leading to an own goal that pushed Pakistan's lead to 4-0. Abdul Ghani added to the scoreline in the 56th minute, extending Pakistan's advantage to 5-0.

Sri Lanka managed to score their lone goal in the 76th minute, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Pakistan's dominant performance.

In their previous group match, Pakistan drew 3-3 against Bhutan in a thrilling contest. Khabib Khan opened the scoring in the 38th minute, followed by Subhan Kareem’s strike in the 46th. Despite a strong comeback from Bhutan to level the score, Abdul Samad's goal in the 67th minute temporarily regained the lead for Pakistan before Bhutan equalized, ending the match in a draw.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan secured a 1-0 victory over Nepal in their first game.