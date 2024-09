Pakistani boxers shine at 2nd Int’l Peace Friendship Boxing C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistani athletes raised the green and white flag at the 2nd International Peace Friendship Boxing Championship held in Iran, bringing home silver and bronze medals. According to Haji Abdul Khaliq Mughal, media coordinator of Pakistan Boxing Federation, the federation congratulated the participating boxers, including Jahangir Lango, Sharjeel Zia Butt, Ustad Ali Bakhsh, Abid Boxer, Ch Tariq Ameen Gujjar, M Aslam Qureshi, Abid Jahangir, Anwar Ahmed, Ch Sultan Mehmood, Gul Sher Khan, Shoaib Khan, Javed Ashiq, and Syed Qambar Hamdani. Among the team members, boxer Aurangzeb won a silver medal in 54kg, while Adnan secured a bronze in 75kg. Coaches Sunobar Khan and Ali Kamal Naqvi also served as international referee judges at the event.