Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The tragedy of the Civil War is that it was not fought over whether slavery was right or wrong, but over whether the federal government had the right to tell states what to do.” –Steven Pinker

September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Missouri Compromise of 1820 was a landmark agreement in American history, aimed at resolving the contentious issue of slavery expansion in the newly acquired territories of the United States. Crafted by Henry Clay, it admitted Missouri as a slave state and Maine as a free state, maintaining the delicate balance between free and slave states in the Union. Additionally, it established a line across the Louisiana Territory, north of which slavery was prohibited. While initially hailed as a temporary solution, the compromise ultimately highlighted the deep-rooted tensions over slavery that would eventually lead to the American Civil War.

