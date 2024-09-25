PCB unveils 15-player squad for first England Test in Multan

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors announced a 15-player squad on Tuesday for the first Test against England, set to take place in Multan from October 7-11.

Following the squad announcement and based on the recommendation of head coach Jason Gillespie, the selected players have been withdrawn from the Champions One-Day Cup playoffs to allow them some rest ahead of the series. The squad will assemble in Multan on Monday, September 30, with the training camp commencing on October 01.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali, who has taken 47 wickets in 15 Tests, has replaced fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who is injured.Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali, who were part of the squad for the Bangladesh Tests, remain firmly in the selectors’ plans. However, due to the selection policy’s emphasis on consistency and continuity, and the belief that 15 players are sufficient for a Test, they have been advised and encouraged to continue representing their teams in the Champions One-Day Cup and the President’s Cup, starting on 3 October, to ensure they stay match-ready through competitive cricket.

Sharing his thoughts on the squad, Pakistan men’s red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie highlighted the importance of balancing rest and preparation for the players. “Given the busy domestic and international cricket schedule, it is vital to ensure our key players get the necessary rest before a challenging series like the one against England,” Gillespie said. “The series is a momentous occasion for Pakistan cricket, and we are eager to play in front of our passionate supporters,” the coach said and added: “We are excited to host England and look forward to the upcoming series. The squad has a good blend of experience and talent, and we are confident in their ability to perform on the international stage.”