Peshawar’s Nishtar Hall reopens after renovation

Peshawar - Nishtar Hall, Peshawar’s historic cultural venue, has officially reopened after an extensive renovation costing Rs117 million.

The reopening ceremony, held in celebration of World Tourism Day, marked a new chapter for the venue, which will now serve as a hub for artistic and cultural events in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb, praised the renovation as a vital step toward preserving the province’s rich artistic heritage. He highlighted that revenue generated from Nishtar Hall would be used to support senior artistes, particularly those over 60, by providing funds for their medical treatment and well-being.

Speaking at the event, Zahid Chanzeb also announced that local artistes would receive a 50 percent discount on rental fees for the venue, making it more accessible for creative talent across the region. He emphasised on KP’s growing reputation as a prime destination for both domestic and international tourists because of its natural beauty, scenic sites, and vibrant cultural heritage.

The event, part of the Tourism Excellence Awards on World Tourism Day, was attended by key figures including KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Provincial Ministers Meena Khan and Muhammad Zahir Shah, as well as other government officials, artists, and media professionals.

Chanzeb also celebrated the achievements of the Tourism Department, noting that over 10 million tourists had visited the province’s scenic spots in the past three months. The adviser underscored the importance of cultural preservation and tourism in KP’s growth and development.

The Tourism Excellence Awards honoured individuals who have made significant contributions to boosting tourism in the province, particularly in the fields of hospitality, adventure tourism, media, and tour guiding. Journalists and professionals, such as Arshad Aziz Malik and Farzana Ali, were recognised for promoting tourism through their media outlets.

In addition to media professionals, individuals from the tourism industry, including Kiran Afzal, Shahzada Sirajul Mulk, and Irani Bibi from Kalasha Guest House, were acknowledged for their contributions. Adventure sports enthusiasts like Babar Khan from Frontier 4x4 Club and Shahzada Sikandarul Mulk from the Polo Association were also among the award recipients.