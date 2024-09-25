PFF announces provisional squad for SAFF Women’s C’ship

LAHORE – The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Monday unveiled a 24-player provisional squad for the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship, set to be held in mid-October in Nepal. The national team will commence its training camp in Islamabad on October 1 to gear up for the tournament, with crucial matches scheduled against India on October 17 and Bangladesh on October 20. Notably, forward Nadia Khan returns to the squad after recovering from injury. The selected players for the camp include three goalkeepers: Nisha Ashraf, Mafiha Parveen, and Romeesa Khan. Defenders called up are Kyla Siddiqi, Mishal Bhatti, Sara Khan, and Nazalia Siddiqi. The midfield comprises Suha Hirani, Maria Khan, Sana Mahdi, Aamna Hanif, Rameen Fareed, and Kainat Bukhari, while the forward lineup features Nadia Khan, Zahemina Malik, Isra Khan, Anmol Hira, Anushe Usman, Iman Mustafa, and Aaliya Sadiq. Notable absentees from the squad include Zulfiya Nazir, who is unavailable due to personal commitments, and Aliza Sabir, who is focusing on her academic exams.