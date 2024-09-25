PIA rebuts reports of hydraulic failure of its Dubai-bound flight

ISLAMABAD - PIA, on the matter of false reporting from certain quarters, has issued a rebuttal on the news items appearing in a section of press regarding two PIA flights, one that was reported to have landed in Karachi by mistake instead of Peshawar, and two on the reported hydraulic failure of a Dubai-bound flight. PIA spokesman said that PIA flight PK-213 took off from Karachi airport and made a normal landing at Dubai airport. However, during flight, there was low cabin pressure warning indication that was reported in the cockpit. The captain followed standard operating procedures, and while the aircraft was 15 minutes away from Dubai airport, reduced the altitude to 10,000 feet as a contingency to tackle the loss of cabin pressurisation. The aircraft made a normal landing at Dubai airport. Upon detailed inspections at Dubai, the warning seemed to be false and aircraft was released for operational duties after necessary diagnostics.