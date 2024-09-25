Wednesday, September 25, 2024
PM, Crown Prince of Kuwait discuss bilateral ties

5:10 PM | September 25, 2024
Pakistan and Kuwait have affirmed to closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

This came at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, on the side-lines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly Session in New York.

The two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, ranging from political, economic and defense cooperation to people-people exchanges.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister affirmed the long-standing cordial relations between the two brotherly countries and expressed Pakistan’s keenness to further strengthen these ties.

The Prime Minister expressed his desire to engage with Kuwait in mutually beneficial economic investments under the rubric of Special Investment Facilitation Cell.    

