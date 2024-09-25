PM Shehbaz attends UNGA inaugural session

NEW YORK - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday reached the United Nations headquarters where he attended the inaugural session of the 79th UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Munir Akram.

He will attend the reception given by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for heads of member states, where Prime Minister will have informal meetings with heads of various countries. He will also have a meeting with President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu in which there will be a discussion regarding promotion of bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan to enhance cooperation with Maldives: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Maldives in the fields of trade, tourism, education, investment and climate change.

He was talking to President of the Maldives Dr Muizzu on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. During the meeting, both leaders underscored the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and the Maldives. Both leaders agreed on the need for increased people-to-people exchanges and collaborative efforts to promote economic growth and sustainable development in their respective countries. The two sides also recognized the shared responsibility of South Asian nations to work together for peace, prosperity, and stability of the region