Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz to meet IMF, World Bank heads in New York today

PM Shehbaz to meet IMF, World Bank heads in New York today
Web Desk
11:42 AM | September 25, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet the heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank on Wednesday (today), a couple of hours before the lender’s board is scheduled to take up Pakistan’s request for an extended loan facility (EFF).

Earlier, the prime minister, in a meeting with Turk President Tayyip Erdogan here, mentioned that Islamabad had met strict conditions of the IMF and hoped that Pakistan would get fiscal assistance to stabilise the country’s economy.

Before today’s meeting, the prime minister expressed optimism that his talks with the IMF officials will pave the way for the finalisation of a new package.

Premier Shehbaz is expected to meet today IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President Ajay Banga on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

Security forces in Balochistan recover woman suicide bomber from Turbat

It may be recalled that IMF Director of Strategic Communications Julie Kozack had informed reporters in Washington earlier this month that the Fund had scheduled the board meeting after receiving assurances that “Pakistan is obtaining necessary financing from its development partners”.

The $7 billion EFF agreement, reached in July, awaits formal approval from the IMF’s executive board. 

Acknowledging Saudi Arab, the UAE and China’s support, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the economic indicators of Pakistan are gradually improving.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1727238685.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024