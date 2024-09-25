PM urges UN action on Kashmir

has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to facilitate the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Sharif expressed Pakistan’s deep concerns over India’s actions in the occupied region, stressing the need for a peaceful resolution to achieve stability in South Asia.

The prime minister also condemned Israel’s "genocidal" campaign against Palestinians and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, urging the international community to hold Israel accountable. He reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Sharif further highlighted the global rise of Islamophobia and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to promoting international peace as a candidate for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2025-26. He welcomed the UN’s “Summit of the Future” initiative, expressing hope it would aid developing nations in achieving the SDGs and climate objectives.

Secretary-General Guterres thanked Pakistan for its continued contribution to UN peacekeeping and its active role in international diplomacy.