Prime minister holds bilateral meeting with Turkish president at UNGA 79

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the Turkish President H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly today in New York.

Both leaders discussed the bilateral matters and agreed to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, defence and security domains. They assessed preparations for the upcoming 7th session of Pakistan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad in the near future.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global developments, especially the ongoing genocide and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. They called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and end of hostilities.

The Prime Minister appreciated Türkiye's firm and consistent support for the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

During the meeting, President Erdogan expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's economic policies, which have played a crucial role in stabilizing Pakistan's economy and commended the Prime Minister for his leadership and commitment to economic reform. Furthermore, President Erdogan took the opportunity to extend his heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Sharif.