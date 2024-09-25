Prof Dr Amir Azam Khan takes charge as VC Khwaja Fareed varsity

Rahim Yar Khan - Renowned academician Prof Dr Amir has officially taken charge as the Vice Chancellor of Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT). Upon his arrival at the university, he was warmly welcomed by the acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shehzad Murtaza, accompanied by the university’s Registrar, Dr. Muhammad Sagir. The university’s security guards presented him with a formal salute.

Following his arrival, Prof Dr Amir met with the associate deans of various faculties in an introductory meeting, where he was given a detailed briefing about the university’s operations. During the meeting, he emphasized his commitment to continuing the advancement of higher education and the development of KFUEIT. He highlighted that all available resources would be fully utilized to align education and research at the university with highest standards. Dr. Amir also assured that every possible measure would be taken to provide the best educational facilities to the students, expressing confidence that the university will soon be recognized as one of the leading knowledge centers both nationally and internationally. Prof. Dr. Amir is a distinguished educationalist in Pakistan and previously served as the Principal of the School of Chemical and Materials Engineering at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad.