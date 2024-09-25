Prof Dr Aqif Anwar assumes charge of vice chancellor of UE

LAHORE - Renowned scientist and educationist Professor Dr Aqif Anwar Chaudhry has assumed the charge of Vice-Chancellor, University of Education, Lahore.

Previously, Professor Dr Aqif Anwar Chaudhry was serving as a Professor of Biomaterials and Head of the Interdisciplinary Research Center in Biomedical Materials at COMSATS University. Dr Aqif has published more than 80 research papers and has led research & developmental of several million dollars. In 2008, he obtained the degree of PhD in Biomaterials from Queen Mary University of London, UK. Upon his arrival at the University of Education, Lahore, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Afzal, along with directors/principals, faculty, the registrar, and administrative officers warmly welcomed him.

On this occasion, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry expressed that assuming the responsibility of Vice-Chancellor of the country’s first university established for the education and training of teachers is nothing short of a great honor for him. He acknowledged the invaluable contributions the university has made in the fields of quality education, training, and research in the country. He also stated that he will utilize all his capabilities for the further development and progress of the university.