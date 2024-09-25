Promotion of tourism sector KP govt’s priority: Gandapur

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has termed promotion of tourism sector as one of the top priority areas of his government, stating that there are immense opportunities for the promotion of tourism in the province, including the merged districts; and the provincial government is taking steps under a comprehensive strategy to effectively utilise these opportunities with the aim to create employment opportunities for the local people as well as to enhance the province’s revenue.

Addressing the Tourism Excellence Award ceremony organised by Tourism Department at Nishtar Hall Peshawar to mark World Tourism Day, he said that tourism sector can be developed on modern lines to make the province financially self-sufficient.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government, in line with Imran Khan’s vision, is working to simultaneously promote all sectors of tourism and attract maximum tourists by providing them necessary facilities and developing new tourist destinations in the province. As a result of these efforts, he said, over ten million domestic and foreign tourists have visited the province’s tourist sites so far this year.

Ali Amin Gandapur emphasised that law and order was essential for the promotion of tourism, and the provincial government is taking serious steps to improve the current security situation in the province, especially in the merged districts. He paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and police who sacrificed their lives for peace in the country and the province.

Gandapur said that the provincial government was working day and night to develop potential sectors to make the province financially independent, and tourism is one of those key sectors. The provincial government is is working on different initiatives including construction of access roads to tourist destinations, construction of rest areas, establishment of Integrated Tourism Zones, Tourism Police, Tourism Helpline etc, which are yielding significant results.

The Chief Minister said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide opportunities to the youth, and make them financially independent, and for this purpose, the current provincial government has launched various initiatives.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that 100% of the income from Nishtar Hall would be spent on the welfare of deserving artists. He also distributed Excellence Awards to individuals with contributions for the promotion of toursim in the province.

Speaking on the occassion, Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism, Zahid Chenzeb, highlighted the provincial government’s efforts to promote tourism and cultural activities. Earlier, the Chief Minister also inaugurated Culture Complex established in Nishtar Hall at a cost of Rs117 million.