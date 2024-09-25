Punjab cabinet approves recruitment of 7,354 CTIs

Rs 50 crore approved for Endowment Fund for Writers Welfare.

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which met here on Tuesday with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair approved the recruitment of 7354 College Teaching Interns (CTIs) besides giving a go-ahead for several major projects across Punjab. The cabinet paid tribute to the police personnel on performing duty in Rahim Yar Khan and Katcha area. The cabinet approved a special allowance for police personnel on performing duty in the Katcha area.

The chief minister stopped increasing hostel charges for working women across Punjab. The CM commended Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada and the Irrigation Department for no loss of life being caused due to the recent floods.

The cabinet approved the issuance of Rs 50 crore ‘Endowment Fund for Writers Welfare’ under the auspices of the Information and Culture Department. The cabinet appreciated the peaceful conduct of the MDCAT examination in Punjab. It was apprised in the meeting that controversial questions are being raised on the conduct of MDCAT examination in other provinces besides Punjab.

The chief minister sought a monthly package plan for the differently-abled visually impaired persons. The cabinet approved a special court for persons with disabilities under the Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act. Conditional approval was given to delegate the powers of Sub-Registrar to the Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar. CM Punjab directed the Board of Revenue to submit a five-year comprehensive housing policy to the Cabinet. The Cabinet rejected the Working Women’s Hostels policy for increasing charges by the Women Development Department.

An approval was given to sign an MoU between the Government of Punjab and the United National Office for Project Services (UNOPS) during the meeting. An approval was granted to include Lahore Knowledge Park (Nawaz Sharif Limited City) Bedian Road under the scope of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority. The Cabinet approved the nomination of a Member of Gujranwala Development Authority and Vice Chairman of WASA Gujranwala. An approval was granted to delegate the powers of Sub-Registrar to the transferee of land of legally recognized authority. The amendment of the exchange policy with government land and housing schemes and the reissuance of funds for the upgradation and construction as well as rehabilitation of tertiary care hospitals of specialized healthcare and medical education were approved during the meeting.

The cabinet approved the request to provide financial assistance for the treatment of Syeda Sara D/O Syed Mian Abu Bakar Kaka Khel.

Under the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961, an approval was granted to amend the notification to allow Assistant Director Local Government to perform duties as Chairman of the Conciliation Council. It was informed during the meeting that a ‘Central Portal’ will be set up for transparent recruitment of College Teaching Interns (CTIs) in the government colleges. An approval was granted to make an amendment in the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess Act 2015.

The cabinet approved to delegate leave and pension powers to CEO Health and Education in the districts. The Cabinet approved the appointment of Government Analyst and Provincial Drug Inspector, election Commission Annual Report 2023 and the appointment of Caretaker Ombudsman Punjab. Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretaries and other relevant officials attended the meeting