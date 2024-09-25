Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Punjab CM emphasizes good governance, merit-based employment

Punjab CM emphasizes good governance, merit-based employment
Web Desk
4:41 PM | September 25, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emphasized that Pakistan’s progress depends on good governance and effective politics. Speaking at a ceremony at Agriculture University Faisalabad, she stressed that terrorism would not secure employment for the youth and criticized the opposition for failing to provide jobs on merit over the past six years.

Maryam reaffirmed her commitment to serving the public, stressing that government and power are temporary, but the public’s welfare is paramount. She announced the launch of the largest-ever Kissan Package aimed at supporting farmers.

Maryam highlighted her efforts to integrate young people into mainstream politics, with 95% of her party now consisting of young individuals. Her cabinet includes educated and hardworking youth, all selected on merit, with each receiving a monthly salary of Rs 60,000. She claimed this system of transparency and merit is unprecedented in Pakistan’s history.

Addressing the youth, Maryam challenged them to reflect on the future they want for Pakistan, emphasizing the need to choose prosperity over a culture of hate and abuse.

Maryam contrasted Punjab’s governance model with that of KP, stating that people in KP are deprived of basic healthcare and often travel to Punjab for treatment. She assured unemployed youth that her government is committed to creating employment opportunities.

Highlighting recent projects, Maryam mentioned the establishment of Women Virtual Police Stations to ensure women’s safety with the push of a button. She also explained that her government avoided buying wheat from farmers to prevent profits from benefiting mafias, ensuring farmers were not left penniless.

Additionally, bread prices were sharply reduced from Rs 25 to Rs 13, making it more affordable. Maryam revealed that around 1 million applications were filed for Kissan Cards, with 0.3 million farmers already receiving interest-free loan cards as part of her vision to support agriculture and make farming profitable.

Web Desk

National

