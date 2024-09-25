Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz unveils major initiatives for farmers and youth

unjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz asserted that the country can only progress through good governance and effective politics, during a speech at Agriculture University Faisalabad. She highlighted that terrorism would not ensure youth employment, criticizing the opposition for hollow slogans and poor governance over the last six years.

Maryam announced the launch of the largest-ever Kissan Package aimed at supporting farmers. She also introduced the Green Tractors Scheme, which provides subsidies for large tractors, and announced the establishment of agricultural malls in South Punjab to offer farmers comprehensive facilities.

The CM stressed that under her leadership, the government has prioritized merit-based employment, with young individuals receiving Rs 60,000 monthly salaries. She urged youth to think critically about Pakistan's future, asking whether they prefer a culture of hate or one of prosperity.

Additionally, Maryam revealed that 1 million applications were filed for Kissan Cards, with 0.3 million farmers qualifying for interest-free loans. She also recounted the successful establishment of Women Virtual Police Stations to enhance women's safety and emphasized her vision of affordable prices for essential goods, such as reducing bread prices in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz compared Punjab’s governance model to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, noting that many people from KP seek basic health services in Punjab, underscoring her province's commitment to serving its people effectively.