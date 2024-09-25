Rising Public Outcry

Incidents are being reported daily in the news, and it seems people are starting to take matters more seriously. Public pressure on authorities to act swiftly and decisively is increasing. A recent viral video on social media concerning the Karsaz case in Karachi, where a woman hit a man and his daughter, resulting in their deaths and injuries to several passersby, sparked outrage. When the woman was being taken to prison, a man stood in front of the police vehicle, demanding that she be jailed only after the bodies were removed. His stance resonated with the public, reflecting a growing sentiment of zero tolerance for such incidents. Similarly, protests against rape across various cities indicate a societal shift, with people no longer willing to remain silent. This rise in public activism demonstrates a widespread demand for justice.

HIRA AYAZ,

Islamabad.