Robbers assault, loot policemen in Karachi’s Malir

KARACHI - Robbers attacked policemen and snatched their weapons and mobile phones at M-9 Motorway in Karachi’s Malir. As per details, the policemen were patrolling when they were attacked and robbed by the robbers. The case has been registered at Gadap police station on the complaint of injured Sub-Inspector Shehzad. According to the report, Sub-Inspector Shehzad was accompanied by Constable Zakir Hussain and Lady Head Constable Mehwish. They were using government-issued pistols and a private car and motorcycle. The team had been on a covert operation from 2pm to 8pm for surveillance.

According to injured cops, they were on a mission under orders from the SHO to track down the robbers. The statement further revealed that at 8pm, after sending the female constable back, both officers were traveling on a motorcycle when suddenly, three armed suspects on another motorcycle approached and pointed guns at them.

The robbers snatched their official pistols, mobile phones, and cash. The officer detailed that when they resisted, the assailants hit them multiple times on the head with the butts of their pistols, leaving them severely injured before fleeing the scene.