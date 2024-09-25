Rupee gains 6 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 06 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.80 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.86. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279 and Rs280.7 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 91 paisas to close at Rs309.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs08.40, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.92, whereas an increase of Rs2.49 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs371.01 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs368.52. The exchange rate of Emirates Dirham decreased by 02 paisas and closed at Rs75.63 and Saudi Riyal remained stagnant at Rs74.04.