Saim, Hasnain propel Panthers to final with dominant win over Markhors

LAHORE - Saim Ayub and Mohammad Hasnain starred with the ball, claiming eight wickets between them, as Usman Khan’s explosive unbeaten 26-ball 54 powered the Lake City Panthers to a commanding seven-wicket win over the UMT Markhors in the Qualifier of the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Tuesday.

The Panthers comfortably chased down the modest target of 138 in just 23.4 overs to secure their place in the tournament final. The Markhors will now face the winner of the first Eliminator in their second attempt to reach the final, scheduled for September 27.

Earlier in the match, it was Saim Ayub who decimated the Markhors’ batting lineup with a brilliant 5-24 in just six overs, marking his first five-wicket haul in competitive cricket. Mohammad Hasnain, continuing his excellent form, picked up 3-25 in nine overs, bringing his tournament wicket tally to 14.

The Markhors, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, stumbled early. Ali Raza struck in the second over to remove debutant Haseebullah, and Hasnain followed up with a devastating double strike, trapping Kamran Ghulam leg-before and having Mohammad Rizwan caught behind in consecutive deliveries. Hasnain later dismissed Fakhar Zaman, leaving the Markhors reeling at 25-4.

A valiant 77-run partnership between Salman Ali Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed briefly revived the innings. Iftikhar was eventually run out for 39 (61 balls, 3 fours, 1 six), while Salman top-scored with a composed 52 off 81 balls (4 fours, 1 six). However, the lower order crumbled, and the Markhors were bowled out for 137 in 36 overs, losing their last five wickets for just 27 runs.

In response, the Panthers’ chase was set up by a solid 50-run partnership between Saim Ayub (33 off 36, 6 fours) and Umar Siddiq (35 off 52, 5 fours, 1 six) after Azan Awais fell for 13. Usman Khan, coming in at No. 4, wasted no time as he blasted five fours and four massive sixes in his unbeaten 54, helping his team over the line in quick time. Usman’s performance also made him the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 259 runs.For the Markhors, Akif Javed, Salman Ali Agha, and Zahid Mehmood each claimed a wicket, but their efforts were in vain as the Panthers powered to victory.

Scores in Brief

LAKE CITY PANTHERS 143-3, 23.4 overs (Usman Khan 54 not out, Umar Siddiq 35, Saim Ayub 33; Akif Javed 1-20, Salman Ali Agha 1-24) beat UMT MARKHORS 137 all out, 36 overs (Salman Ali Agha 52, Iftikhar Ahmed 39; Saim Ayub 5-24, Mohammad Hasnain 3-25) by 7 wickets.