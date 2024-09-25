Salman Akram Raja – a journey from a soft-spoken lawyer to a firebrand politician

| PTI is now headed by two top legal minds – Gohar Ali Khan and Salman Akram Raja – who hold positions of party’s chairman, secretary general respectively.

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was completely run by conventional politicians until May 9 last year when riots had erupted across the country following the arrest of party chief Imran Khan in a graft case.

The crackdown of the law enforcement on the party proved fatal as many so-called career-oriented politicians parted ways with it to avoid harsh treatment of the state. There is a long list of defectors who quit the PTI, dealing a severe blow to the party at a time when it was facing hard times. Within days, the party of former prime minister Khan started to collapse like a house of cards.

It is being said that any space available in political parties is hurriedly filled by newcomers while such developments are regarded as a beauty of democracy. The same happened in the case of PTI. As many constituency politicians succumbed to arrests followed by initiation of criminal cases against them, it was the legal fraternity that took the courage to stand by the party and fight a legal battle in the courts. It can be a matter of coincidence but a fact as well that the PTI is now headed by two top legal minds –Gohar Ali Khan and Salman Akram Raja – who hold the positions of party’s chairman and the secretary general, respectively.

Until formally entering into politics and joining the PTI, Raja was being seen as a polished and an accomplished but a soft-spoken lawyer of the Supreme Court who has been representing his clients in the apex court in many constitutional petitions. Changing his posture, he has recently become a strong and outspoken advocate for the PTI, moving away from his previous image as a sophisticated lawyer. He now speaks openly against the incumbent ruling coalition and alleged plans of powers-that-be to push his party to the wall. “The country is completely in the occupation of fascism where no one finds himself safe. If you raise your voice and say ‘no’ to the powerful, then you will be in trouble,” said PTI secretary general in a video message posted on his X account a day before his party’s September 21 rally in Lahore. He called on the party supporters to come out and join the public gathering to protest against the “bad treatment” being given to the PTI.

On Tuesday, Raja even had a heated argument with the top judge Qazi Faez Isa during the hearing of election tribunals case when the latter said they were bound by the constitution and the law and not by judgments of the apex court. “It is not only fair but also mandatory to become emotional in some matters,” he said after the hearing, noting that remarks passed by the chief justice were dangerous for the entire judicial system of the country. His confrontational tone and passionate support for the PTI may have stemmed from his own personal experiences, including his run-ins with the police and his loss in the elections as he attributes his defeat to alleged rigging. But this style of leadership will have a positive impact on the party at some level if not to a large extent, experts say.

PTI is a populist party that usually promotes narratives based on right-wing ideology, said Tahir Malik, a political commentator who teaches international relations at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML). This is for the first time that the party leadership has gone into the hands of a politician like Raja who is unconventional and a social democrat with left-wing leanings, he said and added, “This will positively affect the future direction of PTI in politics.”

Political analyst Zaigham Khan has a different view about the confrontational style politics of the secretary general PTI. “The situation of confrontation already exists and was not created by Raja,” he said, underlining that the same would prevail as long as matters are not settled. It is crystal clear that the PTI leader now needs to speak like a politician and not a lawyer, he added. Zaigham said Raja could only influence his party’s politics to some extent because party chiefs usually make final decisions in Pakistan, which is Imran Khan in the case of PTI. “But every political party needs clean and competent people like him.”