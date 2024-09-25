Salman Akram Raja criticizes amendments, flags Imran Khan’s potential military trial

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has strongly opposed recent constitutional amendments, claiming they are designed to pave the way for party founder Imran Khan’s trial in a military court.

Speaking on a news program, Raja warned that the amendments are an attempt to alter the fundamental structure of the Constitution, potentially creating a court superior to the Supreme Court. He argued that every citizen must comply with the orders of the Supreme Court, and any effort to bypass its authority threatens the constitutional framework.

“This amendment is a veiled attempt to ban the PTI and to hand over its leader to military courts,” Raja said, criticizing the move as a distortion of the Constitution's essence. He further noted that a legal system built on deception would ultimately fail.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed of a petition filed by seeking an order against his military trial related to the May 9 incidents. During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal informed the court that the government has yet to decide on Khan’s military trial. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb noted that if such a decision were to be made, proper legal procedures would be followed.

The amendments and potential military trial continue to fuel political tensions as the government weighs its next steps in handling cases linked to the former prime minister.

